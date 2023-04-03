(KXNET) — In the past, you may have taken medication without knowing whether or not it was really working for you. But now, there’s a type of testing that could tell medical professionals what will and what won’t aid your body.

Pharmacogenomics, or PGx, looks at how your DNA affects the way your body responds to medications. There are many ways to do PGx testing, but at Sanford Health, it’s done through blood sampling and only takes a week or two to show results.

“When the results get back,” explained Clinical Pharmacogenomics Pharmacist, Natasha Petry, “a pharmacist reviews all of the medications that the patient’s on at the time in addition to the pharmacogenetics test results. And we take a look at any guidelines that would maybe suggest the patients should be on a different medication, a different dose, maybe needs some increased monitoring to follow up for side effects, or to make sure the medication is working appropriately for the patient.”

The sampling is convenient for patients, and they can visit their nearest Sanford lab, or get it done with their routine blood work.

“I got a message in their system because I’m a veteran,” stated David Van Lith, “and they were offering some free testing for veterans — either current or prior military. And so I said what the heck, I’ll give it a shot, and went over to one of their clinics nearby and give a blood sample. And then it kind of went from there.”

David Van Lith says he was given pain meds after surgery once, and the lower dosage didn’t seem to work — but after going through the results from this blood test, he now knows why.

“I found out through our discussion that my body processes them differently,” Van Lith continued, “and I have a higher tolerance to those. So I actually know for it to work very well, I need a higher dosage. So it was very informative.”

This service is free at Sanford Health for veterans, but it’s open to anyone — although depending on their insurance, they just might have to pay out of pocket.

“Any patient can ask for this test,” Petry stated. “It can be ordered like any other general lab test and drawn through the blood just like any other blood draw. So it is open to the general patient population.”

Sanford Health says the goal of PGx is to get the patient on the most effective medication, to reduce trial and error, and to reduce the risk of side effects.