NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The quality of your sleep hygiene determines how well you sleep at night, and that all comes down to your bedroom environment and routine.

According to a news release, if you struggle to sleep, it’s most likely because of your sleep hygiene.

Poor sleep hygiene leads to tiredness during the day, which puts your safety and the safety of others at risk.

Experts at Hush have five tips to help improve your sleep.

Be consistent with your routine Going to bed simultaneously and repeating the same things allows your body to associate sleep with those things. In return, your body releases melatonin, the sleep hormone. Allow time to relax Take advantage of a wind-down period without screens. The light in screens delays the release of melatonin, which prevents you from falling asleep. Try reading a book or taking a bath. Add exercise to your routine It’s not just beneficial for physical health but also has a positive effect on your sleep. Exercise tires you out. However, avoid the last three hours so that your heart rate is lowered and adrenaline is gone. Get rid of noise and light Blocking light and noise is essential, but it can be challenging to do. Try getting blackout curtains or an eye mask. And think about a noise machine with ocean waves or static to drown out uncommon noises. Make sure the bedroom is a cool temperature You would think a warm bedroom would help you get comfortable and sleep well, but it’s better for you to sleep in a cool environment. Our body temperature drops near bedtime, so it’s best to keep the room cool to maintain body temperature and to help promote melatonin production. If the room is too warm, turn on a fan, open a window, or drink water before bed.

A Hush spokesperson said, “Sleep is a vital part of our daily routine, and while many may think that a cup of coffee can help on those days suffering from little sleep, it’s only a short-term solution. Understanding the importance of good quality sleep hygiene is crucial, as lack of rest can lead to many problems including high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression.”