NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The many things that contribute to the holiday season are also the potential fire hazards people need to look out for.

According to a news release, these items have an annual increase in home fires in the United States.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says that Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days for fires.

“December is a leading month for home fires, which is largely due to the activities we engage in during the holiday season,” said the NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy, Lorraine Carli. “Additionally, an increase in the use of heating equipment, driven by colder temperatures across most of the country, contributes to this heightened risk.”

Thankfully, many of these fires can be prevented with awareness and planning.

“By knowing where potential fire hazards exist and taking basic precautions to prevent them, people can enjoy a festive, fire-free holiday season,” Carli added.

NFPA has a winter holiday resource that has tips and guidelines to help lessen the risk of fires.

Here are some statistics NFPA discovered:

Christmas Trees: The average number of house fires involving Christmas trees reported between 2017-2021 is 150. Electrical distribution, or lighting equipment, was involved in more than two of five fires. Nearly one in five fires were started by decorative lights. The drier a tree, the more flammable it becomes, 30% of fires happened in January.

Decorations: About 790 fires started when decorations (not including Christmas trees) caught fire. 17% of decoration fires happen in December. The decoration was too close to a heat source in 48% of fires.

Candles: An estimated average of 5,700 fires were started by candles. Year-round, candles start 33% of fires, but in December, that number increases to 46%. Christmas Day is the peak day for candle fires, with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day following behind. Three in five candles are typically too close to something that could catch fire. and 10% of fires were because people didn’t put the candle out before going to bed.

Cooking: Cooking is the leading cause of these fires, and that’s due to unattended cooking. Thanksgiving is the number one day, but Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are right behind.

Fires that are caused by heating equipment peak during the colder months, with nearly half of home heating fires taking place in December, January, and February.

NFPA has a campaign with the U.S. Fire Administration called “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires” that helps to educate about ways to stay safe during cold months, as well as offering tip sheets and other resources.