NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The winter chill is setting in, and safeguarding homes against frozen pipes is important.
According to a news release, North Dakota is the state with the third-highest amount of days below freezing — that being 184 days in total.
But ServiceMaster Restore has some tips for people to protect their property and prevent pipes from freezing, or worse — bursting.
To prevent frozen pipes, you can:
- Insulate pipes, as it’s a great way to protect and prevent them from freezing.
- Let faucets drip because if water is running, it’ll prevent pipes from freezing. It can also save time and money from having to deal with a burst pipe and water damage.
- Set the thermostat to a consistent temperature, no matter the time of day, that temperature should be regulated.
- Open cabinets beneath sinks to let air in.
Here’s what you should do if you have frozen pipes that have not yet burst:
- Turn faucets on, because much like how running water prevents freezing, it also lets them thaw and melt.
- Heat pipes, to thaw pipes, you need to apply heat to them, but you shouldn’t use an open flame. A space heater or hair dryer would work perfectly fine.