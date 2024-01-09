NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The winter chill is setting in, and safeguarding homes against frozen pipes is important.

According to a news release, North Dakota is the state with the third-highest amount of days below freezing — that being 184 days in total.

But ServiceMaster Restore has some tips for people to protect their property and prevent pipes from freezing, or worse — bursting.

To prevent frozen pipes, you can:

Insulate pipes, as it’s a great way to protect and prevent them from freezing.

Let faucets drip because if water is running, it’ll prevent pipes from freezing. It can also save time and money from having to deal with a burst pipe and water damage.

Set the thermostat to a consistent temperature, no matter the time of day, that temperature should be regulated.

Open cabinets beneath sinks to let air in.

Here’s what you should do if you have frozen pipes that have not yet burst:

Turn faucets on, because much like how running water prevents freezing, it also lets them thaw and melt.

Heat pipes, to thaw pipes, you need to apply heat to them, but you shouldn’t use an open flame. A space heater or hair dryer would work perfectly fine.