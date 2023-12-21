NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you get a real tree, it’s sometimes hard to know what to do with it when the holiday is over.

According to a news release, ServiceMaster Restore has a few ideas of what to do.

The first is to make mulch with the pine needles. They dry quickly and will make a great mulch for yards and gardens.

The second idea is to have the tree recycled. You can contact a waste facility to find out if there is a citywide tree pick-up day.

Another idea is to make a natural bird feeder. If you have a backyard of any size, you can put the trees there and hang bird feeders from the branches. You can also coat pine cones with peanut butter.

If your house has property with woods, you can put the tree in the woods as dead trees will provide shelter for animals.

The final idea is to get creative and use the tree trunk. You can cut it into small circles to use as edging for flower beds or walkways.