NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is ready to screen passengers this summer but asks them to help by making sure they aren’t bringing prohibited items through checkpoints.

According to a news release, these prohibited items include firearms and oversized liquids.

No matter what changes there may be in state or local law, you should never, ever pack a gun in a carry-on. There are only allowed in checked baggage and need to be packed properly and declared at check-in.

If you fail to check and declare a firearm properly, you could be hit with a civil penalty as high as $15,000 and will lose TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years. You could also face being arrested.

Besides properly packing a firearm, TSA does have other tips and tricks to help you get on your way faster.

Tip 1: TSA PreCheck members should make sure they know their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in the reservation. These members are low-risk travelers who don’t need to remove shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops, and light jackets at checkpoints.

TSA just recently announced that kids 13-17 can now accompany enrolled parents or guardians through screening when on the same reservation and when the indicator shows up on the kid’s boarding pass. Kids under 12 can still accompany parents or guardians without restrictions.

Tip 2: Pack an empty bag. Always start with an empty bag when you’re packing so that you know exactly what’s in it. You can check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool to know what isn’t allowed.

Tip 3: Give yourself time. Since summer travel can be busy, make sure you plan to give yourself enough time to get through security, park or return a rental car, take a shuttle to the airport, and make it to your gate. You can save time at security by putting things that are in your pocket in your carry-on instead of putting them into the bins.

Tip 4: Know if there’s new checkpoint technology and follow TSA officers. It helps TSA officers if you only have one carry-on and one personal item, and make sure things like wallets, phones, and light outerwear are removed before going through screening.

Tip 5: Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees. Violence and unruly behavior is not acceptable and can result in delays at checkpoints. Make sure you follow the directions of flight attendants on the aircraft as well.

Tip 6: Make sure you have the right identification. Starting on May 7, 2025, make sure you have a REAL ID.

Tip 7: You can always contact TSA with questions, compliments, complaints, or assistance. There are many options like contacting through Twitter or Facebook, or even sending a text to “272872”

If you are planning on traveling with kids this summer, TSA has kid-friendly videos for kids who are packing for a trip.