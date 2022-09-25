STACKER- Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life. From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.
There have been four major waves of immigration to the U.S., beginning with settlers from northern and western Europe seeking land on the frontier from 1820 to 1880. The immigrants counted in the 1900 Census hailed primarily from southern and eastern Europe, drawn by the call of industrialization in America. At the advent of the era of world wars, there was a dearth of immigration, but after 1965, individuals from Asia and Latin America began to move to the U.S. in droves.
Though the national immigrant population today and in 1900 is comparable by percentage, hovering around 14% of the overall U.S. population, the raw population tells a different story. Today, the U.S. is home to 44.7 million immigrants, whereas that number was just shy of 10.5 million at the time of the 1900 Census. Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in North Dakota in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by total residents who were born in that country.
Immigration to the U.S. was handled at the state level prior to 1890, with each state government designating its own processes and checkpoints. New York originally used Castle Garden (now Castle Clinton) as its immigration processing hub, but within a few decades realized that a massive influx of immigrants necessitated a larger venue. Ellis Island opened on Jan. 1, 1892, to the first of more than 12 million individuals who entered the U.S. through its doors.
Keep reading to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.
You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in North Dakota
1 / 40Buyenlarge // Getty Images
#1. Norway
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 30,206
– Percent of foreign born residents: 26.73%
– Percent of total state population: 9.46%
National
– Number of residents: 338,426
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%
– #9 most common country of origin
2 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#2. Canada
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 28,103
– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.87%
– Percent of total state population: 8.81%
National
– Number of residents: 1,183,225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%
– #3 most common country of origin
3 / 40Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images
#3. Russia
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 14,979
– Percent of foreign born residents: 13.26%
– Percent of total state population: 4.69%
National
– Number of residents: 424,372
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%
– #7 most common country of origin
4 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#4. Germany
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 11,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.22%
– Percent of total state population: 3.62%
National
– Number of residents: 2,669,164
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%
– #1 most common country of origin
5 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#5. Sweden
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 8,419
– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.45%
– Percent of total state population: 2.64%
National
– Number of residents: 574,625
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%
– #5 most common country of origin
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Dakota
6 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#6. Denmark
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 3,958
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.50%
– Percent of total state population: 1.24%
National
– Number of residents: 154,616
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%
– #13 most common country of originhttps://fec0b2f7a12d555b324f544feb4452be.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
7 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#7. England
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 2,909
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.57%
– Percent of total state population: 0.91%
National
– Number of residents: 843,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%
– #4 most common country of origin
8 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#8. Ireland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 2,670
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.36%
– Percent of total state population: 0.84%
National
– Number of residents: 1,619,409
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%
– #2 most common country of origin
9 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#9. Scotland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1,800
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.59%
– Percent of total state population: 0.56%
National
– Number of residents: 234,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%
– #11 most common country of origin
10 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#10. Bohemia
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.28%
– Percent of total state population: 0.45%
National
– Number of residents: 156,999
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
– #12 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in North Dakota
11 / 40Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#11. Hungary
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1,327
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.17%
– Percent of total state population: 0.42%
National
– Number of residents: 145,815
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%
– #14 most common country of origin
12 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#12. Austria
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1,131
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.35%
National
– Number of residents: 276,702
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%
– #10 most common country of originhttps://fec0b2f7a12d555b324f544feb4452be.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
13 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#13. Poland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1,054
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.93%
– Percent of total state population: 0.33%
National
– Number of residents: 383,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%
– #8 most common country of origin
14 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#14. Italy
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 700
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%
– Percent of total state population: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 484,703
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%
– #6 most common country of origin
15 / 40Keystone-France // Getty Images
#15. Finland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 651
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.58%
– Percent of total state population: 0.20%
National
– Number of residents: 63,440
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%
– #22 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Dakotahttps://fec0b2f7a12d555b324f544feb4452be.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
16 / 40UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#16. Switzerland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.33%
– Percent of total state population: 0.12%
National
– Number of residents: 115,959
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%
– #15 most common country of origin
17 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#17. Roumania
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 358
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.32%
– Percent of total state population: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 15,043
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #25 most common country of origin
18 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#18. Holland
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 317
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.28%
– Percent of total state population: 0.10%
National
– Number of residents: 105,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #17 most common country of origin
19 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#19. France
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 251
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%
– Percent of total state population: 0.08%
National
– Number of residents: 104,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #18 most common country of origin
20 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#20. Belgium
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 154
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 29,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%
– #24 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota
21 / 40Historical // Getty Images
#21. Japan
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 148
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 81,590
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%
– #21 most common country of origin
22 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#22. Wales
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 147
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 93,744
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%
– #20 most common country of origin
23 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#23. Turkey
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 104
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 9,949
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #30 most common country of origin
24 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#24. Born at Sea
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 87
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 8,310
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #32 most common country of origin
25 / 40Print Collector // Getty Images
#25. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 54
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– Percent of total state population: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 11,928
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #27 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Dakota
26 / 40Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#26. Luxemburg
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 39
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 3,049
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #37 most common country of origin
27 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#27. China
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 31
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 106,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%
– #16 most common country of originhttps://fec0b2f7a12d555b324f544feb4452be.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
28 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#28. Australia
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 15
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #34 most common country of origin
29 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#29. Other Countries
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 13
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,587
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #39 most common country of origin
30 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#30. South America
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 4,814
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– #35 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota
31 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#31. Europe (not otherwise specified)
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #41 most common country of origin
32 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#32. Central America
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 3,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– #36 most common country of origin
33 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#33. India
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,069
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #42 most common country of origin
34 / 40ullstein bild // Getty Images
#34. Spain
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 6
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,284
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #33 most common country of origin
35 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#35. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 5
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #38 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Dakota
36 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#36. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 14,468
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #26 most common country of originhttps://fec0b2f7a12d555b324f544feb4452be.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
37 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#37. Africa
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,577
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #40 most common country of origin
38 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#38. Portugal
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 37,144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– #23 most common country of origin
39 / 40Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images
#39. Mexico
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 103,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
– #19 most common country of origin
40 / 40Historical // Getty Images
#40. Atlantic Islands
North Dakota
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 10,955
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #29 most common country of origin
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in North Dakota
This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.