NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Some new data has officially named the most common sleep disorders that can disrupt celebrations in the United States.

According to a news release, a study was conducted by sleep experts at Eachnight which analyzed online search data to find out the most searched-for sleep disorders.

The data included search terms like ‘parasomnias’ and ‘Kleine-Levin syndrome.’

The first most searched for disorder is insomnia. It’s a condition that makes it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep. On a monthly average, it is searched 410,500 times.

The second most searched disorder is sleep apnea. This disorder prevents people from being able to breathe while asleep. It has a monthly search volume of 388,500. There are three types: obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and complex sleep apnea.

Restless leg syndrome is the third most searched-for sleeping disorder. It urges people to move their legs while sleeping. On average, it’s seared 250,583 times.

Sleep paralysis averaged 246,833 monthly searches, ranking as the fourth most-searched disorder. Sleep paralysis prevents a person from moving while falling asleep or waking up, it can also make it hard to breathe, cause chest compressions, and distressing hallucinations.

And rounding out the top five, narcolepsy was searched 242,450 times in a month. It causes people to involuntarily fall asleep at various times of the day and night. It’s characterized by four symptoms: hallucinations, excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep paralysis, and sleep disruption.

“In the United States, around 70 million people are reported to suffer from various sleep disorders. By analyzing online search data, this study has revealed the sleep disorders most likely to affect Americans,” said a spokesperson from Eachnight. “Insomnia, a condition often triggered by stress that can affect people of all ages, takes the top spot as the most common; this suggests that high-stress lifestyles, both within school and the workplace, could attribute to why insomnia has the highest number of searches in America.”