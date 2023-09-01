NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, in North Dakota, there is an ongoing disappearance of the state’s native grasslands.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we take a look at the Meadowlark Initiative, a new statewide strategy teaming up landowners and other groups to help, restore and sustain native grasslands.

According to Game and Fish, our grasslands help 48 species that call it home.

This number includes everything from songbirds and small mammals to pollinating insects.

North Dakota has lost more than 70% of its native prairie over time. But our industries are helping out.

“We have focused on the oil and gas industry and the ranching industry because those are the two largest users of the land. We’ve set up a conservation fund so that oil and gas pays into the fund for every action that’s permitted out there,” said Ty Allen, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to Game and Fish, as citizens, no matter where you live in North Dakota, your interests, your goals, your walk of life, our native prairies should be of concern.