(KXNET) — The first rule and probably the most important rule: if you think you are being followed STAY CALM.

“Don’t try to outrun them. Don’t try to evade them,” said Officer Shannon Reichenburg with the Mandan Police Department.

According to Officer Reichenburg, he says after you calm down, you should immediately call 911. Even it doesn’t feel like an emergency.

“They’ll stay on the phone with you. They will probably advise you to drive to a police department if you can,” said Officer Reichenburg.

And if you can’t.

“Drive to a public area. Like a Walmart or a grocery store. Something where there are a lot of people around, a lot of lights that sort of thing,” said Officer Reichenburg.

Officer Reichenburg also suggests not going home if you believe you’re being followed.

So what if you’re in a crowded place walking and find yourself being followed? For example, if you feel like you are being followed in a store, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Walk up to the front counter, walk up to the customer service desk, and ask for help. When you make that scene usually if people are up to no good they’ll probably walk away,” said Officer Reichenburg.

Officer Reichenburg says calls such as these are not unheard of, but it’s not a frequent occurrence in our area.

“We get some calls where people feel like they are being followed while they are walking. We get some road rage calls and the same thing there we tell them to come to the police department,” said Officer Reichenburg.

Lastly, you should always be aware of your surroundings. Knowing what is going on around you will help you stay safe.