NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Heading into fall means it’s flu season, and right now, health leaders are urging people to go get a flu shot.

First District Health Unit says the end of October into November is the perfect time to receive your flu shot.

North Dakota has already seen flu activity start up again with over 50 reported cases.

The vaccine does start working immediately, however, it takes about two weeks to reach its peak.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include a low-grade fever, chills, and body aches.

“We just want to protect everybody and the best way to do that is to get your vaccine, stay home if you’re sick, and make sure you’re washing your hands and keeping your hands away from your face,” said First District Health Unit Public Health Nurse, Lacy McNichols.

McNichols says the more people who get their flu shot, the better protected their communities and families will be.