NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Do you know what North Dakota’s state motto is?

Well, it’s ‘Liberty and Union Now and Forever, One and Inseparable’.

Since ‘In God We Trust’ is the endorsed motto of the US, it holds the memory of our nation, and just like our country, every state has its motto as well.

According to a news release, these mottos reflect specific values and ideals of comfort and strength for those who live there.

Unlike nicknames or slogans which are marketing jargon, they are instead historical codes. However, some are saying that a modern refresh needs to happen.

So, BibleVerses101.com put it to the test, and polled Americans on what an updated motto should be for their state.

In that poll, North Dakotans chose ‘Beneath Northern Lights, We Ignite Progress’ as an alternative motto.

It’s a nod to the stunning Northern Lights that are seen in the state and suggests that the beauty ignites innovative ideas.

Montana’s state motto is ‘Oyo y Plata’ which translates from Spanish to ‘Gold and Silver’ and the alternative motto chosen was ‘Under Big Sky, Dreams Fly High.’

South Dakota’s state motto is ‘Under God the People Rule’ and the alternative was ‘Under Prairie Skies, Ideas Rise.’

And Minnesota’s state motto is the French phrase ‘L’Étoilr du Nord’ or ‘The Star of the North’ with an alternative of ‘Where Waters Reflect the Future.’

“A potential revamp of state mottos isn’t just a matter of semantics,” said Shaun Connell from BibleVerses101.com. “It reflects the evolving story of our nation, how we acknowledge our history, comprehend our present, leave our anxieties behind, and envision our future. It’s a testament to our resilience and adaptability, a shift from the rigid scripts of the past to a dynamic dialogue with the future.”