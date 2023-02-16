(KXNET) — Anxiety is an emotional and psychological disorder that deals with tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes.

According to the American Psychological Association, people tend to have recurring intrusive thoughts or concerns.

Dr. Marisa Albertson, MD, FAAFP, at CHI St. Alexius Health said, “It’s excessive worry or unease about an event.”

When people have anxiety, they tend to avoid any type of situation that would cause worry. It’s a feeling that things are out of their control.

Dr. Albertson added that 30% of the adult population has anxiety, whether it’s diagnosed or undiagnosed.

Anxiety is often mistaken for fear and is used interchangeably, but couldn’t be any different.

Fear is appropriate, present-oriented, and a short-lived response to a specific threat. Whereas anxiety is future-oriented and a long-acting response that’s focused on a diffuse threat.

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms include nervous/restlessness/tension, danger/panic/doom, breathing rapidly (hyperventilation), sweating, increased heart rate, trembling, weak/tired, gastrointestinal (GI) problems, trouble concentrating, hard-to-control worry, trouble sleeping and avoiding things that trigger.

Dr. Albertson said the most common symptoms are “increased heart rate, sweating, agitation, and sometimes insomnia.”

There are several types of anxiety disorders such as agoraphobia, due to a medical condition, generalized anxiety, social, panic, separation, and others.

“People oftentimes forget, the easiest treatment is exercise. Serotonin is released and calms you down. Medication is the last step,” Dr. Albertson said.

The three best ways to prevent anxiety diagnoses are to exercise, eat healthily, and get enough sleep.