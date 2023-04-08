(KXNET) — The Easter weekend is one that’s always been associated with egg hunts, Church celebrations, and appearances from large, fluffy bunnies — but even if you’re not a fan of these traditional festivities, there’s still plenty to enjoy in your community this weekend.

Check out these interesting events in the BisMan, Minot, and Williston areas!

Bismarck/Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Easter Egg Hunt — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox. Each workshop is designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installment, kids can bring their Easter baskets and search for treasure-filled eggs (without candy). Saturday, April 8, 11-11:30 a.m.

Spring Fling Darts Tournament — Grab a friend and head over to Mandan’s Stage Stop Saloon and Grill to participate in this two-person team tournament! For a small entry fee, you and your teammate can compete for a chance to win over $1,700 in prizes. Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.

Dacotah Speedway Car Show — The cars of the Dacotah Speedway are coming to Kirkwood Mall! Catch the tail end of the car show and view all sorts of race vehicles up close before seeing them on the track. Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.

First Responder Easter Egg Hunt — Join Bismarck’s first responders for a massive Easter Egg hunt at the University of Mary’s field house this weekend. At this free event, kids can not only take part in one of four age-based egg hunts with a total of over 30,000 eggs but check out real service vehicles Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Minot

Limitless Fashion Show — Since 2018, this annual fashion show has been put on with the goal of inspiring people who may have disabilities, as well as showcasing locally-owned boutiques. This year, they’re even accepting male models, and doing so in an updated venue! Visit the free event at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall for the best in Minot fashion, and to support the models! Saturday, April 8, 4 p.m.

Williston

Eggstreme Eggstravaganza — Stop by the Raymond Family Community Center this weekend for an egg hunt open to the entire Williston community and beyond. The Easter Bunny himself will be there, and guests can enjoy a massive search for his treats, as well as games, inflatables, and more. Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m.

Noah’s ARC — Those of us who may have anxiety, disabilities, sensory concerns, or need any sort of extra assistance don’t have to worry — at the Williston Area Recreation Center, this themed celebration will provide a low-stimulation environment where people who need one can relax and enjoy everything the recreational center has to offer. There is a slight fee at the door, but there’s also no need to register. Saturday, April 8, 9-10:30 a.m.

Hop on down to any of these locations for a great time this Easter weekend!