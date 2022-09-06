NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Democratic U.S. House candidate in North Dakota is conceding the race, two months before the election.

Mark Haugen, announced on Sunday he is suspending his campaign.

Haugen says the US Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade is one of the reasons for stepping out of the race.

He went on to say he received several phone calls over the weekend from the Democratic Party asking him to think about withdrawing from the race.

Haugen says he is stepping down and will now be taking a break from politics, spending more time with family.

Despite the outcome, Haugen says he is thankful to all of those who supported him.

“I thank all of my supporters. Thank you for your support and for just being there with me during this campaign. It’s been an honor but what I am doing today is the right thing to do,” said Haugen.

Patrick Hart, the Chairman of the Democratic-NPL Party expressed his disappointment for Haugen’s departure and that they are not endorsing Cara Mund.