NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Businesses in the path of this storm are assessing damages, and some are still closed.

Even with most of North Dakota still under a travel advisory, some places have reopened.

All four Marketplace Foods locations in Minot are open until 10 p.m. Friday night and will open at normal hours Saturday at 6 a.m.

The North Dan’s supermarket and Mandan Dan’s Supermarket are open now but may close shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night. The Turnpike location is closed but will open Saturday at 6 a.m. as of now.

All City of Bismarck offices are closed Friday, but the landfill and electronic recycling center will open Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Minot courthouse is closed Friday, and all bus services are suspended as well.

So what is open?

Costco in Bismarck is open but will close at 5 p.m. Friday night, it will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dakota Square Mall opened late Friday at 11 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., stores inside the mall may be open at different hours so call ahead to be sure.

Scheels is open until 9 p.m. Friday night, and plan on opening regular hours through the weekend.

Kirkwood mall opened at 12 p.m. Friday but is unsure of a closure time, updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page as they become available.

