NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — While most people are beginning to decorate for Christmas, North Dakota may have already started.

According to a study done by Today’s Homeowner, North Dakotans already started their decorating back in October.

However, the study says that 40% of people hang their holiday lights after Thanksgiving but before December 1.

It was also discovered that 60% of Americans actually hang colored lights compared to white lights, and North Dakotans are no different, as they prefer colored lights as well.

You can view the full study here.