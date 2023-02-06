(KXNET) — Labeling confusion can lead some consumers to buy buffalo they think is bison, but is actually made up of water buffalo.

If that seems a bit confusing at first glance, then you’ve hit upon the reason Republican North Dakota Senator John Hoeven and Democrat Colorado Senator Michael Bennet have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen the labeling of U.S. bison products and prevent water buffalo products from being deceptively labeled as buffalo.

The “Truth in Buffalo Labeling Act” give the Food and Drug Administration the authority to make sure products with water buffalo are marketed as “water buffalo.” Right now, water buffalo can be label as just “buffalo” on meat packages.

This will help ensure consumers aren’t misled into believing the product contains bison, which is commonly referred to as buffalo in the United States. Bison products would continue to be labeled as “bison” or “buffalo.”

“Accurate labeling of bison products is not only good for consumers, but good for producers as well, and this legislation promotes transparency by ensuring products are properly labeled,” said Hoeven.

“Colorado’s bison producers work hard to grow their markets and deliver high-quality meat. Misleading labeling undermines their efforts and deceives consumers,” added Bennet.

In addition to Hoeven and Bennet, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).