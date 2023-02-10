NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After receiving questions about the rare earth minerals, KX News reached out to the Senior Research Manager for Critical Minerals, Nolan Theaker, for answers.

He shared that these rare minerals can be used for magnets, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and LED lights.

The biggest question: Where can these minerals be found?

“We’ve been looking at it in terms of the earth minerals in the coal, in the lignite, and so it pretty much tracks along with the lignite. We’ve been doing a lot of analysis. Falkirk Freedom Center and the North Dakota geological survey have actually done a lot of work looking out west towards the western, southwestern portion of the state. They’ve gotten a lot of good reports on what they’re finding in the state,” said Theaker.

He says typically the higher seams are found in western North Dakota, but the mines themselves are showing pretty attractive levels.

Theaker said there could be a possible economic risk if the mining doesn’t work out as planned.

But UND officials say they are doing their best to research and avoid any problems.