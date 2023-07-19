Games similar to cornhole have been known by different names throughout the years and date back as far as the fourteenth century.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Cornhole is a very popular lawn game, especially in the summer. Everyone can play, no matter their age or skill level.

It first came to be in Heyliger de Windt’s 1883 patent for “Parlor Quoits,” where the game was played with a square hole rather than a round one.

If you’re not familiar with the game, cornhole is played on teams of two, four, or even eight. Each player takes turns throwing bean bags at an angled board that has a hole on the far end.

Scoring points is done by throwing the bag onto the board or into the hole. Landing on the board equals one point, making it into the hole is three points. The opponent can cancel out points by repeating what the first team did.

In 2005, the American Cornhole Organization started playing cornhole competitively as a sport.

There’s even special terminology for the game in tournaments. Airmail is when the bag goes directly into the hole without sliding or bouncing on the board. Hangers are when the bag is on the lip of the hole, close to falling in.

It’s also known as bags, sack toss, or bean bag toss.

The Chicago area had a similar game, and it spread there and to the Northwest region of Indiana in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Cornhole gained its popularity in the west side of Cincinnati in the 1980s and spread to surrounding areas in Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Now the game is played everywhere in the United States.