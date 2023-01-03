NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota is the 37th growth state in the United States, according to a U-Haul Growth Index.

According to a new release, the number of people who have moved to North Dakota with a one-way U-Haul rose 9% from 2021, while departures also increased by 9%.

While moving traffic had slowed down for most of America, it remained busy in North Dakota.

The top growth city for North Dakota was Bismarck, other notable mentions are Mandan, Watford City, Dickinson, and Wahpeton. Williston and Grand Forks are considered to be break-even markets.

The Growth Index is made up of the net gain of one-way U-Hauls arriving at a city or state compared to departing a city or state in a year.

The trends don’t directly correlate with population or economic growth, but it’s a gauge of how states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.