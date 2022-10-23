STACKER — to learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morton County, North Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Morton County, ND between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Yakima County, Washington

– Migration to Yakima County, Washington in 2015-2019: 14

– Migration from Yakima County, Washington to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 14 to Yakima County, Washington

#29. Hettinger County, North Dakota

– Migration to Hettinger County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 15

– Migration from Hettinger County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 1

– Net migration: 14 to Hettinger County, North Dakota

#28. Ramsey County, North Dakota

– Migration to Ramsey County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 17

– Migration from Ramsey County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 17 to Ramsey County, North Dakota

#27. Pennington County, Minnesota

– Migration to Pennington County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 19

– Migration from Pennington County, Minnesota to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 19 to Pennington County, Minnesota

#26. Pierce County, Washington

– Migration to Pierce County, Washington in 2015-2019: 20

– Migration from Pierce County, Washington to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 20 to Pierce County, Washington

#25. Ward County, North Dakota

– Migration to Ward County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 20

– Migration from Ward County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 5

– Net migration: 15 to Ward County, North Dakota

#24. Boone County, Illinois

– Migration to Boone County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 21

– Migration from Boone County, Illinois to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 21 to Boone County, Illinois

#23. Sioux County, North Dakota

– Migration to Sioux County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 21

– Migration from Sioux County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 2

– Net migration: 19 to Sioux County, North Dakota

#22. Custer County, South Dakota

– Migration to Custer County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Custer County, South Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Custer County, South Dakota

#21. Pierce County, Wisconsin

– Migration to Pierce County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 24

– Migration from Pierce County, Wisconsin to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 24 to Pierce County, Wisconsin

#20. Clay County, Minnesota

– Migration to Clay County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 24

– Migration from Clay County, Minnesota to Morton County, North Dakota: 60

– Net migration: 36 to Morton County, North Dakota

#19. Nez Perce County, Idaho

– Migration to Nez Perce County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Nez Perce County, Idaho to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Nez Perce County, Idaho

#18. Stutsman County, North Dakota

– Migration to Stutsman County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Stutsman County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 7

– Net migration: 20 to Stutsman County, North Dakota

#17. McLean County, North Dakota

– Migration to McLean County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from McLean County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 70

– Net migration: 43 to Morton County, North Dakota

#16. Dunn County, North Dakota

– Migration to Dunn County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Dunn County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 4

– Net migration: 24 to Dunn County, North Dakota

#15. Crow Wing County, Minnesota

– Migration to Crow Wing County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Crow Wing County, Minnesota to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 31 to Crow Wing County, Minnesota

#14. Utah County, Utah

– Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Utah County, Utah to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 32 to Utah County, Utah

#13. Pierce County, North Dakota

– Migration to Pierce County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Pierce County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 33 to Pierce County, North Dakota

#12. Richland County, North Dakota

– Migration to Richland County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Richland County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 31

– Net migration: 2 to Richland County, North Dakota

#11. Davidson County, North Carolina

– Migration to Davidson County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Davidson County, North Carolina to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Davidson County, North Carolina

#10. Grand Forks County, North Dakota

– Migration to Grand Forks County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 50

– Migration from Grand Forks County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 91

– Net migration: 41 to Morton County, North Dakota

#9. Mercer County, North Dakota

– Migration to Mercer County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Mercer County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 3

– Net migration: 50 to Mercer County, North Dakota

#8. King County, Washington

– Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 54

– Migration from King County, Washington to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 54 to King County, Washington

#7. Stark County, North Dakota

– Migration to Stark County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 58

– Migration from Stark County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 23

– Net migration: 35 to Stark County, North Dakota

#6. Bonneville County, Idaho

– Migration to Bonneville County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 60

– Migration from Bonneville County, Idaho to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 60 to Bonneville County, Idaho

#5. Rowan County, North Carolina

– Migration to Rowan County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 68

– Migration from Rowan County, North Carolina to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 68 to Rowan County, North Carolina

#4. Williams County, North Dakota

– Migration to Williams County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 91

– Migration from Williams County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 21

– Net migration: 70 to Williams County, North Dakota

#3. Missoula County, Montana

– Migration to Missoula County, Montana in 2015-2019: 110

– Migration from Missoula County, Montana to Morton County, North Dakota: 0

– Net migration: 110 to Missoula County, Montana

#2. Cass County, North Dakota

– Migration to Cass County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 115

– Migration from Cass County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 190

– Net migration: 75 to Morton County, North Dakota

#1. Burleigh County, North Dakota

– Migration to Burleigh County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 850

– Migration from Burleigh County, North Dakota to Morton County, North Dakota: 1,186

– Net migration: 336 to Morton County, North Dakota

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.