NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Black Friday is one of the most popular holiday traditions in the United States, but there’s always some hassle involved.

According to a news release, shoppers have to wake up early, stand in lines, and find deals throughout stores just to save some money.

Black Friday sales have also changed over time, they start earlier, which is good news for shoppers who wish to stretch out their purchases over a longer period instead of buying everything at one time.

But which stores have the best discounts, and for which items?

To answer that question, WalletHub surveyed thousands of deals from 13 of the United States’ biggest retailers.

The top five retailers include JCPenney, Macy’s, Belk, Kohl’s, and Target.

JCPenney has great deals on appliances, jewelry, and apparel, offering savings of nearly 60% on average. Macy’s best deals include jewelry and clothing, which can save an average of 58% on most items. Belk has deals for appliances the most, but also apparel and consumer package goods like makeup, shampoo, and perfume, and you’ll save an average of nearly 55%,

Categories of items that will have the best deals include jewelry, apparel and accessories, and furniture.