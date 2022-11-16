NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Black Friday shopping is one of America’s most treasured holiday traditions, but there’s always a bit of a hassle involved.

Traditionally, shoppers have to get up early, stand in endless lines at stores, and try to find deals through hordes of other shoppers — all in the name of savings.

According to a news release, last year’s Black Friday sales drew 66.5 million Americans to shop in person and 88 million to shop online.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “appliances,” “jewelry,” and “toys.”

Black Friday sales have also been changing during the past few years, they are starting earlier, weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores.

That’s good news for consumers who want to stretch out their purchases over a longer period of time rather than buying everything in one day.

So which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?

Best Black Friday Discount Retailers (Avg. % Discount)

JCPenny — 64.7%

Belk — 64.2%

Macy’s — 53%

Office Depot and Office Max — 49.9%

Kohl’s — 44.2%

Lenovo — 40.7%

Target — 32.9%

Big Lots — 32.9%

Academy Sports + Outdoors — 31.3%

The Home Depot — 30.9%

Retailers Offering Best Black Friday Discounts in Categories

Apparel & Accessories:

Belk — 64%

JCPenny —59%

Walmart — 46%

Macy’s — 45%

Kohl’s — 42%

Computers & Phones:

JCPenny — 57%

Office Depot and Office Max — 41%

Lenovo — 41%

Best Buy — 35%

Kohl’s — 35%

Electronics:

Belk — 73%

Macy’s — 50%

JCPenny — 50%

Kohl’s — 35%

Amazon — 35%

Toys:

Belk — 49%

Kohl’s — 41%

Amazon — 40%

Target — 38%

Macy’s — 36%

Jewelry: