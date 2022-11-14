NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The holidays are a busy time for everyone, especially for mail and delivery centers. However, there are continuous mail and delivery problems across the state.

Here is what can be expected from UPS in the coming months, as the delivery industry starts to gear up for its busiest time of year.

UPS is a leader worldwide in delivery services, operating in 220 countries and employing more than half a million employees.

But how do packages get from your online shopping cart to your doorstep?

In North Dakota, most online orders come from Minneapolis or Fargo and land straight in Minot and Bismarck via airplane or freight truck. And things are expected to get extremely busy as the holiday season approaches.

“Well see an influx of volume certainly that starts around the cyber week, right after Thanksgiving. We usually see a pretty big surge and then in the closing weeks of December, we see a large surge again. Usually, until about mid-January you can expect to see an increase in packages,” said Daniel Hildebrand, the Bismarck Station Manager for UPS.

So, what does that mean for consumers? Order early and ship early.

According to experts, 2021 had an unusual trend of customers buying and shipping early in the holiday season, due to supply chain and workforce concerns. But this year, North Dakota seems to be trending to pre-pandemic behaviors, by buying and shipping closer to the holiday.

“What we can expect for this year is really double the delivery volume, when you contrast that with what we would normally see. And to combat that we really put on double the staffing,” said Hildebrand.

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees in the coming weeks. And drivers can work up to 13.5 hours in one day, so don’t be surprised if your local UPS driver delivers a package to your house at 10:30 p.m. during seasonal months.

But even inflation has impacted this big company.

UPS recently announced a spike in their delivery rates. The cost of shipping will rise by nearly 7% on December 27. Even though USPS is the most cost-effective option when it comes to shipping packages under nine pounds, UPS could be the safest option in terms of reliability.

Hildebrand explained, “Really looking at last year, UPS had the industry’s highest on-time delivery performance exceeding 96% of all packages that we had delivered on time every week from October 1 through December 26.”

Experts and analysts say UPS is number one in delivery execution right now. In the most recent quarterly reports, UPS’s net income grew nearly 11%, whereas FedEx’s fell 21%. Many UPS leaders feel this is because of the company’s work environment and the retention of employees.

“Last year for instance, of the 100,000 seasonal employees that we put on, nearly 35,000 of those employees, or about one-third earned permanent positions with us and are still with us today. I will be celebrating my 20th anniversary with UPS on the 21st. I was actually one of the lucky people to come aboard the team during the peak season and I stayed for 20 years,” said Hildebrand.

All in all, it’s set to be a busy season for all delivery services. The earlier you ship, the earlier the package will arrive.

If you’re looking for a seasonal job, UPS is still hiring in Minot and Bismarck for personal drivers and preloaders.