NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Improving our diet and nutrition can improve our blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall health, but it’s the access to healthy food that’s the problem here in North Dakota, especially in our rural areas.

According to the Seasonal Food Guide, there is fresh produce and fruit available all throughout the year in North Dakota, even in the winter.

The guide says purchasing local foods in season from local farms can eliminate damage caused by shipping foods thousands of miles away.

And thanks to greenhouses, fresh food is ready for the picking.

For example, in North Dakota at the beginning of November, cabbage, carrots, and celery are available to eat in season.

You can check out the full list of ready foods in the guide here.