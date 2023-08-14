NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Americans end up in the emergency room quite often, so what is the leading cause for these visits?

A new study from personal injury attorneys, John Foy & Associates, used the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to find these leading injuries.

Unintentional falls are the leading cause of nonfatal injuries. They result in around 5,598,438 visits annually, no matter the gender or age. They can happen from slippery, cluttered, or unstable walking or working surfaces.

Unintentional poisoning is the second most common ER visit with around 1,712,272 a year. This could be from foodborne illnesses to drug overdoses, as poisoning comes in different forms. This usually excludes unexpected adverse effects of correctly administered drugs and bacterial illnesses like food poisoning.

The third most common would be unintentionally being struck by or against something with 1,591,827 visits every year. These are more so being hit by an object, animal, or another person, rather than a vehicle or machinery. These can happen at a workplace, walking a pet, or even just rollerblading.

People in motor vehicles are the fourth, sitting around 1,541,393 visits. They’re most commonly happening from a traffic accident involving a car, pickup truck, SUV, van, heavy transport vehicle, or bus.

Unintentionally being cut or pierced is the fifth most common, and accounts for about 1,293,773 visits. These are usually accidental incisions, slashes, perforations, punctures, and lacerations from household or occupational objects.

The sixth reason is overexertion from heavy lifting or intense workouts which results in around 1,272,977 visits.

The seventh reason is unintentional bites or stings from snakes, lizards, bees, wasps, scorpions, and even jellyfish. There are around 427,255 visits. These could even include penetration of the skin from plants.

The eighth reason is other unintentional transportation-related injuries like people getting injured boarding transport, accidents with power scooters, go-karts, streetcars, and even space transport. They account for about 350,007 visits.

The presence of a foreign object in the body is the ninth cause. These are accidental ingestion or insertion of toys, pebbles, or dirt in the eye or other openings of the body. There are around 277,922 of these a year.

Rounding off the top 10 includes unintentional pedal cyclist injuries like losing control, colliding, or other traffic-related events on public roads. There are about 229,312 of these visits a year.

“The data provided further important insights when looking at sex differences between male and female ER visits. For instance, women are more frequently victims of dog bites than men, which could be in part due to the fact that more than 70% of dog walkers are female,” said the founder of John Foy & Associates, John Foy. “Additionally, the data suggests that occupants of larger vehicles, such as cars, trucks, or buses, are 590% more likely to sustain non-fatal injuries than motorcyclists. It’s also noteworthy that overexertion alone results in more emergency room trips than dog bites, pedal cycle incidents, and bites and stings combined.”

The top 10 reasons combined amount to 14,295,146 total visits to the emergency room each year.