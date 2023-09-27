NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though pests are bothersome all year, there are actually various factors that can increase the likelihood of running into certain pests.

According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), the bi-annual Bug Barometer has been released to predict what to expect from pests this fall and winter.

Chilly and damp conditions are headed our way soon, and NPMA’s team is expecting an increase in rodents, cockroaches, and stink bugs, among other annoyances.

“It’s important for Americans to know that the change of seasons can bring a lot more than a craving for pumpkin-flavored treats,” said Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMA, Dr. Jim Fredericks. “Unseasonable weather patterns can brew the perfect storm for pests to thrive and, unfortunately, this may result in them infiltrating your home in search of warmth, food, and shelter.”

For North Dakota, we could be seeing an increase in rodents because a cold winter with mild bouts of snow will drive them into homes in search of water, shelter, and warmth.

However, the periodic bouts of warmer, sunny days during the winter could result in multicolored Asian lady beetle, boxelder bug, and brown marmorated stink bug activity inside homes as well.

“While we can’t control weather patterns or pest biological behaviors, we can all rest assured knowing that we can take measures to prevent these pests from getting into our homes as the weather cools this season,” Fredericks added.

It’s best to get rid of any areas that have moisture found and keep the kitchen clean by storing food in airtight containers.

People should also seal cracks and holes outside the home and store boxes off the floor to make sure those pests don’t hide out.