Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

White House Coronavirus Task Force advisor visits North Dakota as cases set new record

State News

by: WDAY,

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota leaders and health care professionals got a visit from Washington D.C. today.

Doctor Deborah Birx from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force was in Fargo. She led a discussion with Governor Burgum and state health officials to address the COVID-19 risk in the state.

Doctor Birx stressed the importance of staying away from mass gatherings and protecting the vulnerable community.

She also talked about mass testing, and how it’s especially important for college students.

“Remember, most university students are not going to know they’re infected. They’re not knowingly transmitting the virus to others,” Dr. Birx added.

Birx suggested if a college student has a positive COVID-19 test, the student should quarantine or isolate at the college, and not go home.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum also spoke at the North Dakota State University Alumni Center, saying slowing the spread of the virus by following the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines is essential if North Dakotans want schools and businesses to remain open, and for sports to continue.

He added, “Masks aren’t a limit on our freedom, they’re our path toward freedom.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

WDA Soccer

WDA Swimming

Appreciation for local heroes

End of Summer Bash

Kitty City Tours

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-29-20

Class AAA & 9-Man Football

Class AA & Class A Football

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss