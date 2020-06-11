ND WIC program now allows higher income levels for eligibility

North Dakota families can now earn more money each month and still be eligible for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Starting retroactively from June 1, a family of four can earn up to $4,040 each month, or $48,470 annually, and meet the new WIC income eligibility requirements.

North Dakotans who are pregnant or have children under the age of 5 years, could be eligible for WIC. The program is available to working and non-working families.

Medicaid, TANF or SNAP participants are automatically income eligible.

Information and qualifying criteria on the North Dakota WIC are available online at www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.