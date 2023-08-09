BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum addressed the statewide teacher shortage, approving the Education Standards and Practices Board (ESPB) request to temporarily allow the expanded use of student teachers in the classroom.

However, not everyone is entirely fond of the request.

North Dakota United, the statewide professional union of more than 11,000 educators and public employees, says the fix is just a band-aid and not a solution to the actual issue.

“Our goals need to be finding solutions to the problem rather than continually redefining the problem,” said ND United President Nick Archuleta. “It’s going to have very little effect on classrooms right away. It may have a more limited effect as the year goes on, particularly the second semester when student teachers that aren’t assigned yet do get assigned — that may be helpful. But it’s going to have a negligible effect at best.”

Governor Burgum also announced the future formation of a task force to address challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers, which Archuleta is excited to see.

He shares that, overall, teachers should be shown more respect because not just anyone can do their job.

“Quit lowering standards for teachers to become teachers and make sure we’re respecting those teachers that we already have in the classrooms,” Archuleta said. “Short-term, band-aid approaches to fixing a teacher shortage are only going to exacerbate the problem as more and more teachers are feeling disrespected in their profession and decide to leave.”