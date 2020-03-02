Will Money or Exercise Improve Your Mental Health?

A new study has found exercise might improve your mental health – rather than your bank account.

The saying, “Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness,” was found to be true in the study by Yale and Oxford.

A survey of 1.2 million Americans shows people who exercise are significantly happier than people who don’t, even if they don’t have a lot of money.

We spoke with people in the area to see which was true for them, and a lot of them actually said money is more important.

Fargo resident Erik Kringlie’s answer was money.

He explained, “Financially independent that means I’m gonna have more time during the day, cause if I’m having to work all day, if I work an 8/10 hour day the last thing I want to do is go work out, so if I have money, I’m probably not working as much so I have more time to get up and do things.”