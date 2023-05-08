WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Williams County has announced the first recipients of their multiple grant programs for the year of 2023.

According to Williams County, over the years they have awarded over $1.2 million in grants through its Behavioral Health Grant Program, Project Assistance Grant Program, and Tourism Grant Program. These awards serve as a way to fund different projects throughout the community that aim to increase the quality of life in the area, as well as expand the availability of useful services.

The following is a list of each grant, as well as those awarded with funding from it this year:

Behavioral Health Grant Program

The Behavioral Health Grant Program funds projects that intend to add, increase, or otherwise enhance behavioral health services in the county.

$172,700 has been granted to Milestone Health Partners to cover the supervision of Post & Predoctoral Trainees, the salary and bonus for one Psychologist, and therapy services for the Family Crisis Shelter.

to cover the supervision of Post & Predoctoral Trainees, the salary and bonus for one Psychologist, and therapy services for the Family Crisis Shelter. $109,100 has been granted to Choice Recovery Counseling, PLLC , to pay for the salary of another Peer Support Specialists, Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) Training, and a vehicle for PSPs to serve clients.

, to pay for the salary of another Peer Support Specialists, Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) Training, and a vehicle for PSPs to serve clients. $83,800 has been granted to Tina Nordaune/Playworks Individual and Family Therapy for the renovation of their building’s basement, in order to increase provider space and build on to additional outdoor therapy areas.

for the renovation of their building’s basement, in order to increase provider space and build on to additional outdoor therapy areas. $80,000 has been granted to Northwest Therapy Services for gap funding for the salary of a behavioral health provider and

for gap funding for the salary of a behavioral health provider and $68,000 has been granted to the Fred and Clara Eckert Foundation for Children for funding towards a vehicle for supporting and transporting clients, as well as weathering hardships.

for funding towards a vehicle for supporting and transporting clients, as well as weathering hardships. $56,000 has been granted to ConnectUs Therapy for tuition for employees to attend ASAM and EMDR training, and funding to support the upskilling of two current providers to become licensed as Addiction Counselors.

for tuition for employees to attend ASAM and EMDR training, and funding to support the upskilling of two current providers to become licensed as Addiction Counselors. $50,000 has been granted to the ConnectUs Foundation for one year of salary for a Nurse Navigator.

for one year of salary for a Nurse Navigator. $39,000 has been granted to Williston Basin School District #7 to provide students with telehealth services.

to provide students with telehealth services. $30,000 has been given to the Wilmac Multidistrict Special Education Unit to help provide hiring incentives for additional social workers.

to help provide hiring incentives for additional social workers. $14,400 has been granted to Kaleidoscope Behavioral Health to provide tuition for attending training and educational conferences, employee retention incentives, and gap funding to onboard a Nurse Practitioner.

Project Assistance Grant Program

This is the inaugural year of Williams County Community Grants — which serve to fund programs seeking to appeal to public needs and interests.

$65,000 has been granted to the Ray Golf Association to replace the golf course’s irrigation system.

to replace the golf course’s irrigation system. $55,000 has been granted to the Williston Parks & Recreation District to resurface the tennis and basketball courts at Davidson Park.

to resurface the tennis and basketball courts at Davidson Park. $50,000 has been granted to Acro Stars Gymnastics to remodel the Ray Grain Palace for the expansion of their gymnastics facility.

to remodel the Ray Grain Palace for the expansion of their gymnastics facility. $50,000 has been granted to the Coyote Clay Target League for the construction of a clubhouse and four skeet/trap combo fields.

for the construction of a clubhouse and four skeet/trap combo fields. $50,000 has been granted to the Mon-Dak Gymnastics Support Group to build a new facility for their gymnastics program.

to build a new facility for their gymnastics program. $50,000 has been granted to the Norseman Museum/Tioga Historical Society for a demolition project, as part of their efforts to expand the museum.

for a demolition project, as part of their efforts to expand the museum. $50,000 has been granted to the Williston State College Foundation for a baseball and softball field turf project.

for a baseball and softball field turf project. $40,000 has been granted to Save Red Mike, LLC/The Links of North Dakota to upgrade and improve their golf course’s irrigation system.

to upgrade and improve their golf course’s irrigation system. $35,950 has been granted to Wildrose Housing Inc. for the replacement of the sliding, stairs, and wheelchair ramp on a 4-unit apartment building run by a nonprofit.

for the replacement of the sliding, stairs, and wheelchair ramp on a 4-unit apartment building run by a nonprofit. $20,000 has been granted to Williston 4 Kidz for playsets for a new play/afterschool care center.

for playsets for a new play/afterschool care center. $16,400 has been granted to the James Memorial Preservation Society to replace windows in the original portion of the building.

to replace windows in the original portion of the building. $15,000 has been granted to the Western Star Foundation to fund Mental Health First Aid classes.

to fund Mental Health First Aid classes. $2,650 has been granted to Choice Recovery Counseling, PLLC to enable individuals in recovery to attend group yoga classes.

Tourism Grant Program

The Tourism Grant Program is funded by Williams County hospitality taxes for the purpose of promoting tourism and attracting visitors to the area.

$8,000 has been granted to Black’s Maze of Dreams for a mining sluice attraction.

for a mining sluice attraction. $5,600 has been granted to Buffalo Trails Museum to dismantle and repair their existing 1800’s log cabin attraction.

to dismantle and repair their existing 1800’s log cabin attraction. $5,000 has been granted to the Ray Golf Association for HVAC to allow for year-round events.

for HVAC to allow for year-round events. $5,000 has been granted to ND Fishing Tournaments LLC to provide a tournament meal for participants in the Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown Fishing Tournament.

to provide a tournament meal for participants in the Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown Fishing Tournament. $5,000 has been granted to Save Red Mike, LLC/The Links of North Dakota for advertising on digital billboards and at the XWA airport.

for advertising on digital billboards and at the XWA airport. $4,000 has been awarded to the Fort Union Muzzleloaders Association for rendezvous demonstrators.

for rendezvous demonstrators. $4,000 has been awarded to the Coyote Clay Target League for appliances for their clubhouse and concession stand.

for appliances for their clubhouse and concession stand. $2,400 has been awarded to Dark Acres for a new animatronic for the Haunted House.

For more information about the grants, visit this page on Williams County’s website.