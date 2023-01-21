WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Three weeks ago, legislators from Districts 1, 2, and 23 joined their fellow legislators in Bismarck for the beginning of the 68th Legislative Assembly. This group, consisting of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williams County, and Western Region Economic Development, came together to form a forum to discuss and deal with the priorities of local legislators, as well as explain what to expect in the coming months.

“What we’ve done this year is mirror the house,” explains District 1 Senator Brad Bekkedahl. “I have set up three divisions. We have an education and environment division, a human resources division, and a government operations division. Working just like the house does.”

Legislators spent the past two weeks going over agency budgets, including the Adjutant Generals Office, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Water Resources.

“We saw all 24 of those budgets,” added Senator Bekkedahl. “We have this half before crossover in appropriations in the last 2 weeks, and now we’re in a further public hearing stage within the divisions.”

A big budget that is being worked on at the moment is the Behavioral health budget — which is so big that it had to be split into two sections. And this wasn’t the only order of business to take care of, either: recently, a large number of spending bills have been introduced to the legislature.

“What is being requested as far as spending and for a first-year appropriator is significant,” stated District 1 Representative David Richter. There’s going to be a lot of things that are asked for that just can’t happen.”

Residents of the state are encouraged to attend the next assembly in Bismarck so that legislators can hear your testimonies and questions in person.