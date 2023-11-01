WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The holiday season is coming up fast, and the City of Williston is preparing to celebrate in spectacular fashion. Soon, city officials will be cutting down what will soon serve as the Williston City Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree comes from 801 24th Street East, and will be prepared and removed by crews from Williston’s Public Works Department with assistance from 11 Bravo and Dacotah West Crane Service. The removal is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7th, and will begin at 9:00 a.m. if the weather permits.

During the removal operation, multiple vehicles and large pieces of equipment will be set in place to ensure city crews have a safe area in which to work — which will limit and delay traffic flow in certain streets. Below is a list of the streets, avenues, and intersections which will be affected by the operation.

Residents of 24th Street East (between University Avenue East and 9th Avenue East) and at the intersection of 8th Avenue East and 24th Street East are asked not to park along the road in front of their residences during this time.

(between University Avenue East and 9th Avenue East) and at are asked not to park along the road in front of their residences during this time. Residents living at the intersection of University Avenue and 26th Street East are asked not to park along the avenue during the tree’s removal and transport.

are asked not to park along the avenue during the tree’s removal and transport. Residents on 9th Avenue East are asked to utilize 22nd Streed East as an alternate route of travel instead of 24th Street East for the duration of the tree’s removal.

Once the tree is removed, it will be placed on a flatbed — on which it will travel west along 24th street to University Avenue, onto 26th Street, then along to 1st Avenue West and 27th Street. Traffic in these areas is expected to slow during transportation.