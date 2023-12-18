WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — This season, the Williston High School Cheer team has faced many roadblocks — but that hasn’t stopped them from making it to the big stage.

“Thanks for all the support,” states the team’s captain A.J. Lawson. “We had a big win at state, and took first. That’s kind of what has pushed us to get so good to go to nationals.”

However, the state win was not all that led to their qualification. The group also needed to attend summer camps in an attempt to win the opportunity.

“You have to get a bid to nationals,” Head Coach Jennifer Lawson states. “You get that though attending summer camps. Coaches go to courses during summer camps, and you get your bid there.”

During this journey, the team has put in hours of training practicing their stunts and routines. Meanwhile, the team states that they have no plans of leaving the national competition empty-handed.

“I am looking forward to seeing what this team can do,” Jennifer continues. “They push themselves daily. They continue to push themselves. They will up until the point we leave, and I am just anxious to see what they do when they put it all out on the mat.

“The goal is to win the jackets,” says AJ. “If you take first, you get this kind of cheer jacket. It’s a very big honor to win them. I’m very excited to fly down there, be with the team, hang out, bond, eat food we don’t normally get to eat, and have a bigger mat and show our faces off to the whole nation.”

More than 25 members and their parents are traveling to Dallas for this competition. To help raise money for the trip, they created a GoFundMe.

“We are such a transient community here in Williston,” says Coach Lawson, “and a lot of us have family who don’t live here. That was the way to be able to reach out to allow them to help and support us,” said Coach Lawson.

So far Lawson says between the GoFundMe and private donations, they’ve raised $13,500 hundred dollars for the competition. Their goal before they fly off in January is to raise $30,000.