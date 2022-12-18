WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 18, the Williston Fire Department (WFD)A sent four members of their Wildland Response Team to Bowman, where they will assist the State Forest Service in conducting controlled brush pile burns.

In the Slope County portion of the Little Missouri Grasslands, there are many stands of Ponderosa Pine trees. In 2004, these were burned by a wildfire known as the “Deep Creek Fire”, which removed thousands of acres of these trees. Ever since this event, the US and ND Forest Services have slowly been restoring the forest through a series of controlled burns.

The members of the WFD will be aiding in the controlled burning of natural debris collected from thinning Ponderosa Pines. This will help improve the health and resilience of the pine trees, and if another fire occurs, these will aid in reduting available fuel load for the fire to grow and spread.

The firefighters are expected to return on the evening of Wednesday, December 21. For more information about the Williston Fire Department, visit their website here.