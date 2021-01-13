Willow City bar owner seeks money to file suit over closures

WILLOW CITY, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota bar owner who says the state drove him out of business with COVID-19 restrictions is soliciting funds to file a federal civil rights complaint.

David Corum, who ran Gunslingers Bar in Willow City, has been contacting bar owners about hosting fundraisers to mount a challenge against executive orders that hurt businesses.

Northeast District Judge Anthony Benson ruled last week that Corum violated Gov. Doug Burgum’s March 19 executive order that kept customers out of bars and restaurants due to COVID-19.

Corum says any civil rights complaint would include an argument against similar executive orders in the future.

