Wind, snow make travel tough in eastern ND

Travel in eastern North Dakota is being hampered by high winds, drifting snow, near-zero visibility and cold temperatures.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton due to the blustery conditions brought about by the high winds.

A no travel advisory remains in effect for Casselton, Fargo, Wahpeton, Lisbon, and surrounding areas. A “No Travel Advised” means motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel.

A Travel Alert is still in effect for portions of eastern North Dakota for Jamestown, Ellendale, Valley City, Hillsboro, Mayville and surrounding areas due to blowing snow causing reduced visibility.