NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Snow and cold weather can make driving conditions more complex and the first snowfall of the year often catches drivers unprepared.

According to a news release, since periods of heavy or drifting snow may greet drivers in the coming days, AAA advises drivers to allow extra time to get to a travel destination, monitor weather conditions, and follow advice from authorities.

If it’s not safe and you don’t have to travel, don’t drive.

Defensive Driving

When taking the road during winter weather, remember to drive with caution to help maintain your safety as well as the safety of passengers, other drivers, and roadside workers.

AAA recommends the following tips for winter driving:

Before starting out in snowy weather, take time to remove the show from the entire car so it doesn’t blow onto your windshield or the windshield of other drivers. Make sure your mirrors and lights are clean.

Go slow in the snow. Posted speeds are for ideal conditions.

Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

Look farther ahead in traffic. Actions by other drivers will alert you to problems and give you extra seconds to react.

When changing lanes, avoid cutting in front of trucks, which need more time and distance than passenger vehicles to stop.

Don’t use cruise control when roads are wet, snowy, or icy.

Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.

In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and don’t lock the brakes. Carefully steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go and straighten the wheel as soon as the car begins to go in the desired direction.

Proper Preparation

Preparing for frigid weather conditions will help keep your vehicle on the road, advises AAA.

Drivers can help keep their vehicles on the road by making sure that scheduled maintenance is completed.

A routine inspection of the battery, brakes, belts, hoses, oil, fluids, tires and other vehicle systems can help prevent inconvenient and costly breakdowns.

AAA also recommends drivers keep emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cell phone, boots, gloves, a blanket, an alternate heat source, a shovel, and a first aid kit.

If stranded, stay with the vehicle. If the engine starts, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow.

It’s also advised to keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze-up and to provide extra fuel for running the engine if stranded.

If you encounter an emergency vehicle with flashing lights along the road, slow down well in advance and carefully move over one lane, if available.

Slippery roads make for dangerous conditions for those helping other drivers on the road.

As many minor and major crashes occur during the winter months, now is a good time to review your auto insurance policy to make sure you have adequate coverage.