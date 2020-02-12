Winter returns with a vengeance to eastern Dakotas, western Minnesota

(AP) – Eastern North and South Dakota and western Minnesota are battling snow, strong winds and plunging temperatures moving through the region.

The storm is creating difficult travel conditions early Wednesday with a large number of schools canceling classes, including North Dakota State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said Interstate 29 is closed in both directions from Fargo to the Canadian border.

Travel on I-94 east of Steele is difficult.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and whiteout conditions are expected, especially in open, rural areas.