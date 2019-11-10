Winter Road Safety

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– It’s that time of year where we’re going to have to start that dreaded task of scraping our car windows.

KX Storm Team Meteorologist Robert Suhr tells us temperatures are likely to drop tonight, and your windows could be frosty.

Scraping and waiting for your windows to defrost can be daunting, but it’s an important step before you hit the road. KX News spoke with staff at AAA, who tell us it can be dangerous if you have an icy view while driving.

Employee Gene Ladoucher explained, “In the early morning hours you’ve got children walking to and from school, you may not be able to see them stepping out into a crosswalk or something. Think through the actions that you’re taking, be safe and don’t be sorry.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"

Late Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Thanksgiving"

U-Mary Women's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class AAA Semifnals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Semifnals"

Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler"

Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Williston BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston BB"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge