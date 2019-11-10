Winter Road Safety

FARGO, N.D.– It’s that time of year where we’re going to have to start that dreaded task of scraping our car windows.

KX Storm Team Meteorologist Robert Suhr tells us temperatures are likely to drop tonight, and your windows could be frosty.

Scraping and waiting for your windows to defrost can be daunting, but it’s an important step before you hit the road. KX News spoke with staff at AAA, who tell us it can be dangerous if you have an icy view while driving.

Employee Gene Ladoucher explained, “In the early morning hours you’ve got children walking to and from school, you may not be able to see them stepping out into a crosswalk or something. Think through the actions that you’re taking, be safe and don’t be sorry.”