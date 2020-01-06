Winter storm impact measured in more than inches fallen

North Dakota Department of Transportation clearing an underpass on Interstate 94 between Casselton and Mapleton. (Photos by ND Highway Patrol)

The Dec. 28th weekend winter storm dumped more than a dozen inches of snow in areas across the state and created treacherous driving conditions.

But the measure of the storm’s impact is in more than just the total accumulations.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol also put up numbers that reveal what it took to deal with the storm in terms of manpower and equipment:

The Department of Transportation mobilized 182 plow trucks and 17 tractors/blowers/graders.

257 NDDOT team members were working during the storm.

685 tons of salt and sand and 26,400 gallons of brine were applied to roadways.

The Highway Patrol issued more than 50 citations to motorists for going around “Road Closed” signs.

Crews in the NDDOT Fargo, Grand Forks and Valley City districts conducted 13 ambulance runs and 16 motorist assists.

In his weekly newsletter, Gov. Burgum expressed his gratitude to all those who were, “out on the road helping to keep North Dakota safe during the storm.”