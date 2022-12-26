NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With an increase in people needing rides to the airports and train stations for the holidays, you may think this is the prime time to be a Lyft driver.

But with road conditions like ice and blowing snow, some people may say otherwise.

Michael Daley and Makayla Gessner have been driving for Lyft for about three months.

They say they take turns driving their Chevrolet Traverse and that now is a busy time of year to be a Lyft driver.

“With the weather and with the holidays and as soon as it gets real cold outside, people that normally walk half a mile are like nope. They’ll pay the regular amount just to get a ride,” said part-time Lyft driver Michael Daley.

There has been quite a bit of snow in the last two weeks in North Dakota and that lead to winter weather road conditions.

“The Traverse that we have is an all-wheel drive car. So it struggles a little bit but the Traverse does a really good job going through the snow,” said Daley.

“Got to be cautious because you do have another passenger in your car,” said full-time driver Makayla Gessner.

With holiday traveling continuing through the end of the year, a Lyft driver’s schedule can range from early in the morning to late at night.

“I try to get into Lyft probably right about 2 o’clock in the afternoon. And if you take a break between like 5 and 6 o’clock, it’ll kind of die down a little bit. But then it’ll pick right up and you can run until 4 o’clock in the morning. Which I’ve done multiple, multiple, multiple times because there’s nobody out,” said Daley.

And one important thing Daley wants to stress to anyone who may be riding in or driving for Lyft is the importance of the five star-rating system in the app.

“That rating system is going to correlate to whether someone’s going to continue riding for Lyft, either driving or as a passenger. The Lyft system does not want people that are rude. They don’t want that,” said Daley.

Both Daley and Gessner say they drive for Lyft because of how flexible the work schedule is.