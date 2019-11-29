Wintry weather back in the Dakotas after Thanksgiving break

A hint of what may be coming to North Dakota late Friday and early Saturday. File Photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

You’ve heard the KX Storm Team tell you about it, but here’s one more reminder that the Thanksgiving break from the winter weather is over.

Just this morning, people in the region woke up to ice-covered driveways, sidewalks and streets.

If you went to work or were out shopping early this morning, you probably encountered the light icy coating on the ground.

If you’re in town, at home — you’re lucky. The Associated Press reports people attempting to return from holiday travels will face snow, freezing drizzle and ice that is likely to hit today and Saturday across the region.

The National Weather Service says “travel could become impossible” during the day on Saturday.

Much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is under a winter storm warning from Friday evening through mid-Sunday.

Parts of western South Dakota are under a blizzard warning. Some areas in the Black Hills could see as much as 2 feet of snow, and strong winds are expected to hit the plains Saturday morning, creating blizzard-like conditions.