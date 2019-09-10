Wish Granted

A North Dakota girl got her wish today…

Clara Beaton is from Grand Forks and she and her family are heading to Disneyworld in just a couple of days.

Princess Anna even came in–all the way from Arrendelle to tell her the news.

Clara’s parents said she’s been battling health issues for her entire– 3 short years of life.

The Make A Wish Foundation says it’s been working for the last year to send Clara and her family to Disneyworld.

“We’re just so thankful and so excited and just kind of can’t believe it’s happening,” said Lana Beaton, Clara’s Mom.

Clara and her sister will get princess makeovers on their trip.