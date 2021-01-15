Woman arrested in death of Fargo toddler

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say they have arrested a 37-year-old woman on a tentative charge of killing a 15-month-old girl in November.

Police say officers responded to a residence in Fargo on Nov. 20 for an unconscious and unresponsive child.

First responders worked to save her, but she died at the hospital on Nov. 24.

A medical examiner’s report listed the cause of Meka Ducheneaux’s death as a homicide.

But, police have not disclosed the nature of her death or the relationship between the woman and the victim.