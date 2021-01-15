Woman arrested in death of Fargo toddler

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say they have arrested a 37-year-old woman on a tentative charge of killing a 15-month-old girl in November.

Police say officers responded to a residence in Fargo on Nov. 20 for an unconscious and unresponsive child.

First responders worked to save her, but she died at the hospital on Nov. 24.

A medical examiner’s report listed the cause of Meka Ducheneaux’s death as a homicide.

But, police have not disclosed the nature of her death or the relationship between the woman and the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

Thursday, January 14th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Hornbacher

Wind Damage

Rapid City Pup

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

ROSA at Trinity

Vehicle Thefts

Wellington Vaccines

Road Trains

Abortion Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News