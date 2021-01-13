Woman arrested in Fargo motel shooting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A woman has been arrested for a shooting at a Fargo motel.

Police say officers were called to Motel 6 early Wednesday morning on a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and woman.

Authorities say a 32-year-old woman shot at a man in the hallway of the motel, but did not hit him.

The woman then walked out to the parking lot and was arrested.

She was booked on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, possession of stolen firearm and marijuana possession.

She also has an arrest warrant for a home invasion burglary.

