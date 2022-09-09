MANVEL, ND (KXNET) — An unidentified woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash with another vehicle in a highway construction zone about 8 miles north of Manvel.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was apparently driving north on I-29 in a single lane restricted by construction to southbound traffic.

She collided head-on into a truck traveling south in the same lane.

Her car ended up in the median of the road while the truck ended up on the shoulder of the road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck and a passenger, both from Montana, may have suffered what the highway patrol called “potential injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.