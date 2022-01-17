Woman dies in weekend house fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A weekend house fire in Grand Forks has taken the life of a 40-year-old woman while another person was rescued.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. One of the residents of the house called for help and told dispatchers he or she was trapped in the house. First responders were able to see the individual through a side window. Firefighters entered the home and were able to get the person out of the house through the window.

Once inside, firefighters found the second person and both were taken to Altru where one person was pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is under investigation.